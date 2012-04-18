FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-JCorp eyes PBD's untapped value-The Edge Financial Daily
#Basic Materials
April 18, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-JCorp eyes PBD's untapped value-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

For now, survival isn’t a problem for debt-heavy Johor Corp (JCorp) - The Edge Financial Daily ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

AmInvestment Bank Bhd is confident of bucking an expected rangebound market to achieve $11.42 billion (35 billion ringgit) worth of assets under management for 2012 following last year's record of $8.78 billion (26.9 billion ringgit) -Malaysian Reserve ---- Stiff competition ahead for Preve-Business Times link.reuters.com/juv67s ---- link.reuters.com/huv67s CIMB will transform into an Asia-Pacific bank-The Star ---- Govt imposes 'no-layoff' condition for port takeover?-Business Times link.reuters.com/tev67s ---- Militants thwarted-New Straits Times link.reuters.com/sev67s ---- 9 in passport deal race-The Star link.reuters.com/rev67s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0650 Malaysian ringgits

