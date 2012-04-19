FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Public Bank registers record net profit-The Edge Financial Daily
April 19, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Public Bank registers record net profit-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Public Bank Bhd posted another record net profit for its 1Q ended March 2012, buoyed by strong loan growth, higher deposits and non-interest income, and the application of new accounting policies. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

KL-S'pore rail project may cost $9.79 billion - New Straits Times link.reuters.com/veb77s ---- MAA said to be considering selling fund management business - The Star link.reuters.com/geb77s ---- In-depth steel study-The Star link.reuters.com/deb77s ---- New Bill aims to remove curbs on local media companies - The Star link.reuters.com/beb77s ---- Melewar Integrated Engineering Sdn Bhd (MIE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build 100,000 tonnes reinforced steel bars (rebar) plant, using Mycrostall technology developed by MIE, in Almaty, Kazakhstan - Malaysian Reserve. ---- Study on new Johor-S'pore rail, roa d links-Business Times link.reuters.com/zab77s ---- IMF revises upwards 2012 growth outlook for Malaysia - Business Times link.reuters.com/xab77s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0648 Malaysian ringgits

