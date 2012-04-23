FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Terengganu drops Petronas suit-The Edge Financial Daily
#Energy
April 23, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Terengganu drops Petronas suit-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Terengganu government has dropped its long-standing legal battle with national oils corporation Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and the federal government over unpaid oil royalty payments amounting to several billion ringgit.

---- PREVIOUS ITEMS Adabi to take bigger bite of global mart-Business Times link.reuters.com/xym77s ---- Petronas bags Singapore, Indonesia gas deals-Business Times link.reuters.com/vym77s ---- Digital terrestrial TV request for proposal by month-end?-The Star link.reuters.com/rym77s ---- EPF working on the master plan for 926ha in Sungai Buloh-The Star link.reuters.com/qym77s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0646 Malaysian ringgits

