MALAYSIA PRESS-Port Klang sees 6 percent growth this year-The Sun

A unit of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) is talking to an operator to manage its first foray into the hotel business, as part of its move to unlock and realise its vast assets in buildings and land all over the country - Malaysian Resrve. ---- Malaysia has opened its book to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank to carry out a review of the country's financial sector, a move that highlights the government's confidence in the overall health of the banking system and the economy - The Edge Financial Daily ---- The Terengganu government has dropped its long-standing legal battle with national oils corporation Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and the federal government over unpaid oil royalty payments amounting to several billion ringgit - The Edge Financial Daily ---- Adabi to take bigger bite of global mart-Business Times link.reuters.com/xym77s ---- Petronas bags Singapore, Indonesia gas deals-Business Times link.reuters.com/vym77s ---- Digital terrestrial TV request for proposal by month-end?-The Star link.reuters.com/rym77s ---- EPF working on the master plan for 926ha in Sungai Buloh-The Star link.reuters.com/qym77s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

