MALAYSIA PRESS-DRB-Hicom on track to delist Proton-The Edge Financial Daily
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-DRB-Hicom on track to delist Proton-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DRB-Hicom Bhd is set to privatise and delist Proton Holdings Bhd from Bursa Malaysia, after securing over 90 percent equity interest in the national carmaker through its takeover offer. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

Japanese steel companies, frustrated by trade barriers designed to protect the country's domestic steel sector, want the government to simplify the import rules that are choking off the supply of high-grade iron and steel to key sectors of the economy-The Edge Financial Daily. ---- Bumiputera equity rose to 23pc in 2010-New Straits Times link.reuters.com/ges77s ---- Bullish on China-The Star link.reuters.com/bes77s ---- KFCH, QSR to ink share sale deals with MESB-The Star link.reuters.com/zas77s ---- Shafie denies driver's claim-The Star link.reuters.com/xas77s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0687 Malaysian ringgits

