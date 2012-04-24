MALAYSIA PRESS-Khazanah to sell stakes in theme parks, eventually-Business Times

link.reuters.com/nes77s

DRB-Hicom Bhd is set to privatise and delist Proton Holdings Bhd from Bursa Malaysia, after securing over 90 percent equity interest in the national carmaker through its takeover offer-The Edge Financial Daily. ---- Japanese steel companies, frustrated by trade barriers designed to protect the country's domestic steel sector, want the government to simplify the import rules that are choking off the supply of high-grade iron and steel to key sectors of the economy-The Edge Financial Daily. ---- Bumiputera equity rose to 23pc in 2010-New Straits Times ---- Bullish on China-The Star ---- KFCH, QSR to ink share sale deals with MESB-The Star ---- Shafie denies driver's claim-The Star

vouch for their accuracy.