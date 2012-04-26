FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Talk of MAS deal is off-The Sun
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Talk of MAS deal is off-The Sun

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Talk that the share-swap deal between Malaysian Airline System (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd would be scrapped has intensified following a flurry of visits by senior MAS officials and aviation experts to Putrajaya lately but Khazanah Nasional Bhd has dismissed it as mere rumours.

PREVIOUS ITEMS

The much-awaited public offerings of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVHB) will proceed without Koperasi Permodalan Felda (KPF), a move investment analysts said will scale down the planned IPO of the plantation grouping that produces eight percent of the global palm oil output - The Edge Financial Daily ---- The short-term boost to Ramunia Holdings Bhd share price will help jump-start the company's proposed fundraising exercise, which is crucial to its bid to secure a $55.58 million (170 million ringgit) contract from oil major Shell-The Edge Financial Daily --- Minimum wage to be known on Monday-New Straits Times link.reuters.com/tuf87s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0587 Malaysian ringgits

