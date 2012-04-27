FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Perdana Petroleum calls tender for Petra Energy-The Star
April 27, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Perdana Petroleum calls tender for Petra Energy-The Star

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oil and gas services provider Perdana Petroleum Bhd has put its entire 26.9 percent block in Petra Energy Bhd up for tender.

KLIA passenger traffic hit by MAS, AirAsia route cuts - Business Times link.reuters.com/rem87s ---- Nestle Malaysia plans major capex investment-The Star link.reuters.com/qem87s ---- RHB Cap-OSK merger believed to have received Bank Negara approval-The Star link.reuters.com/mem87s ---- Diversified property service provider TA Global Bhd is expanding its presence in Thailand with the proposed acquisition of the hotel and business of Movenpick Karon Beach Resort in Phuket for a total purchase consideration of $90.2 million (276.19 million ringgit) -The Malaysian Reserve ---- Petroleum Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said on Thursday that the Terengganu government voluntarily dropped its 11-year legal suit against the national oil company over payment of oil royalties without any settlement -The Edge Financial Daily

---- Tycoon Ananda Krishnan and his bumiputera partners will sell roughly 15 percent of offshore services provider Bumi Armada Bhd in private placements to local and foreign institutional investors in a deal that will raise close to $655.33 million (2 billion ringgit) -The Edge Financial Daily ---- Mayor: Stay out of Dataran-The Star link.reuters.com/wam87s ----

$1 = 3.0519 Malaysian ringgit

