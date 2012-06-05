FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Sime, SP Setia to bid for UK power station site-The Edge
June 5, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Sime, SP Setia to bid for UK power station site-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sime Darby Bhd, SP Setia Bhd and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) have formed a consortium to bid for the redevelopment of the Battersea power station site in south London, the Edge Financial Daily said, citing sources. Sime Darby and SP Setia will each hold 40 percent equity in the consortium and the EPF will own the remaining 20 percent. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: RHB eyes more acquisitions to boost overseas presence-The Star link.reuters.com/pyx58s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

