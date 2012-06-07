FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Felda Global listing faces bumpy ride-The Edge Financial Daily
June 7, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Felda Global listing faces bumpy ride-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MALAYSIA PRESS- - If the performances of companies listed on Bursa Malaysia

this year are anything to go by, Felda Global Venture

Holdings Bhd’s (FGVH) initial public offering (IPO) at the

end of the month could be in for a bumpy ride.

Deepening strains in international financial markets

and the increasing grim global economic outlook are

inflicting serious wealth destruction in companies that have

come on to the market over the last five months.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
