MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Felda Global listing faces bumpy ride-The Edge Financial Daily

MALAYSIA PRESS- - If the performances of companies listed on Bursa Malaysia
this year are anything to go by, Felda Global Venture
Holdings Bhd’s (FGVH) initial public offering (IPO) at the
end of the month could be in for a bumpy ride.
Deepening strains in international financial markets
and the increasing grim global economic outlook are
inflicting serious wealth destruction in companies that have
come on to the market over the last five months.
