MALAYSIA PRESS-Closure Bangkok's airport could hit Malaysia's AirAsia hardest-The Edge Financial Daily

MALAYSIA PRESS- - AirAsia Bhd and its associate Thai AirAsia are
expected to be among the hardest hit carriers when Bangkok’s
Suvarnabhumi airport closes one of its runways for two
months beginning today (Monday).
AirAsia executives said the airline expects longer
turnaround time for its Bangkok operations as a result of
the temporary closure of the East runway, but stressed
that it doesn’t plan to reduce the frequency of flights to
Bangkok.
