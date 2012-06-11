MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Yinson-PetroVietnam to get $700 mln FPSO job-The Edge Malaysia

MALAYSIA PRESS- - Yinson Holdings Bhd (YINS.KL> and its partner PetroVietnam

Technical Services Corp (PTSC) have managed to negotiate

with Lam Soon, a joint venture between Vietnam’s oil major

PetroVietnam and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)

, for a substantially higher contract value for a

floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) job that

was previously awarded to Norway-based Fred Olsen

Production.

The job to supply Lam Soon an FPSO vessel on a 10-year

bare-boat charter was awarded to Fred Olsen four months ago,

and the contract was valued at $500 mln (1.6 billion

ringgit).

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

AirAsia Bhd and its associate Thai AirAsia are

expected to be among the hardest hit carriers when Bangkok’s

Suvarnabhumi airport closes one of its runways for two

months beginning today (Monday).

AirAsia executives said the airline expects longer

turnaround time for its Bangkok operations as a result of

the temporary closure of the East runway, but stressed

that it doesn’t plan to reduce the frequency of flights to

Bangkok-The Edge Financial Daily

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.