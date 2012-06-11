MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Yinson-PetroVietnam to get $700 mln FPSO job-The Edge Malaysia

MALAYSIA PRESS- - Yinson Holdings Bhd (YINS.KL> and its partner PetroVietnam
Technical Services Corp (PTSC) have managed to negotiate
with Lam Soon, a joint venture between Vietnam’s oil major
PetroVietnam and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas)
, for a substantially higher contract value for a
floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) job that
was previously awarded to Norway-based Fred Olsen
Production.
The job to supply Lam Soon an FPSO vessel on a 10-year
bare-boat charter was awarded to Fred Olsen four months ago,
and the contract was valued at $500 mln (1.6 billion
ringgit).
AirAsia Bhd and its associate Thai AirAsia are
expected to be among the hardest hit carriers when Bangkok’s
Suvarnabhumi airport closes one of its runways for two
months beginning today (Monday).
AirAsia executives said the airline expects longer
turnaround time for its Bangkok operations as a result of
the temporary closure of the East runway, but stressed
that it doesn’t plan to reduce the frequency of flights to
Bangkok-The Edge Financial Daily
