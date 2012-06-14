FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Foreign companies walk away from $503.70 mln rail tender -The Edge
#Market News
June 14, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Foreign companies walk away from $503.70 mln rail tender -The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Three of the six pre-qualified companies have walked away

from the $503.70 mln (1.6 billion ringgit) MRT train supply

tender for the 51km Sungai Buloh-Kajang line without

submitting a bid.

An extension of one month had been given, but South

Korea’s Hyundai Rotem Company pulled out, while Japan’s

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Rolling Stock Co and Canada’s

Bombadier Transportation decided not to submit bids.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

More management changes are under way at Malaysian

Airline System Bhd (MAS) with chief financial

Officer (CFO) Rozman Omar tipped to leave the national

carrier.

Sources said Rozman has tendered his resignation and

plans to re-join his previous company AirAsia Bhd

as regional head of finance effective July-The Edge.

----

Work on $2.20 bln bio-refinery project to start in July-

The Star

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
