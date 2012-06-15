FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Sime Darby to invest $439.08 mln in China port-The Edge Financial Daily
June 15, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's Sime Darby to invest $439.08 mln in China port-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sime Darby Bhd has committed to invest $439.08 mln

(1.4 billion ringgit) over the next three years to grow its

port operations in Weifang, Shandong province in China.

Sime is also mulling a further $109.77 mln (350 million

ringgit) investment for its Weifang Sime Darby Port, subject

to economic factors, the group said in a statement on

Thursday.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s 62 percent-owned IHH Healthcare Bhd,

which is seeking dual listing on Bursa Malaysia and the

Singapore Exchange at the end of next month, has secured 22

cornerstone investors, the most extensive list yet for an

IPO in the region.

The cornerstone investors comprise international and

Local, sovereign and institutional funds, a source familiar

with the IPO said-The Edge Financial Daily.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
