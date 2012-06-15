MALAYSIA PRESS-Water company sues Selangor state govt for $313.63 mln-The Star

Sime Darby Bhd has committed to invest $439.08 mln
(1.4 billion ringgit) over the next three years to grow its
port operations in Weifang, Shandong province in China.
Sime is also mulling a further $109.77 mln (350 million
ringgit) investment for its Weifang Sime Darby Port, subject
to economic factors, the group said in a statement on
Thursday-The Edge Financial Daily
Khazanah Nasional Bhd’s 62 percent-owned IHH Healthcare Bhd,
which is seeking dual listing on Bursa Malaysia and the
Singapore Exchange at the end of next month, has secured 22
cornerstone investors, the most extensive list yet for an
IPO in the region.
The cornerstone investors comprise international and
Local, sovereign and institutional funds, a source familiar
with the IPO said-The Edge Financial Daily.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.