MALAYSIA PRESS-Louis Dreyfus reconsidering investment in Felda Global-The Edge

Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia is said to be reconsidering
its investment in Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH)
as the latter goes for listing next week, said business
executives familiar with the matter.
According to sources, Paris-based Louis Dreyfus is said
to be reconsidering its 2.5 percent strategic stake in FGVH
due to the high fees imposed and the involvement of numerous
cornerstone investors in the exercise.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.