FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Pan Sarawak bids for stake in Petra Energy-The Star
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Pan Sarawak bids for stake in Petra Energy-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia is said to be reconsidering

its investment in Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVH)

as the latter goes for listing next week, said business

executives familiar with the matter.

According to sources, Paris-based Louis Dreyfus is said

to be reconsidering its 2.5 percent strategic stake in FGVH

due to the high fees imposed and the involvement of numerous

cornerstone investors in the exercise-The Edge.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.