MALAYSIA PRESS-Investors snap up Dreyfus' Felda Global portion-The Edge
June 21, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Investors snap up Dreyfus' Felda Global portion-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The 2.5 percent stake in Felda Global Ventures Holdings

Bhd (FGVH) that was previously offered to commodities giant

Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia had been offered and snapped

up by other investors, said a business executive familiar

with Malaysia’s biggest IPO this year.

”However, this doesn’t mean that the commodities giant

will stay out of FGVH as it is still keen to acquire a small

stake in the future,” he added.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Railway sector to pump in 160 bln rgt-Business Times

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
