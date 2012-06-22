MALAYSIA PRESS-Bumi Armada to double fleet size by 2016-The Edge

Offshore support vessels (OSV) operator Bumi Armada Bhd

aims to double the size of its current fleet of 43

vessels in the next four years.

”We now have 43 vessels with an average age of five

years. It’s a growing fleet and we target to double it by

2015/16,” said Bumi Armada chief executive officer Hassan

Basma during a press conference on Thursday.

