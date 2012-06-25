FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's pension fund sells plantations stocks-The Edge
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2012 / 12:11 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's pension fund sells plantations stocks-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has been selling down its

shares in several plantation companies including Kuala

Lumpur Kepong Bhd, IOI Corp Bhd TH

Plantations Bhd, Genting Plantations Bhd

, Tradewinds Plantations Bhd and IJM

Plantations Bhd since May 31, ahead of the listing

of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd.

From May 31 to last Friday, EPF had sold about four

million KLK shares, eight million IOI shares in Tradewinds

Plantations (TWS PLant), 3.4 million IJMP shares, 1.8

million TH Plantations shares, and 1.4 million Genting

Plantations (GenIP) shares, according to filings with Bursa

Malaysia.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.