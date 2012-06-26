MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's KPJ sets aside $625.68 mln capex over 5 years-The Star

Gov’t in favour to export excess oil palm seeds-
Business Times
Pos Malaysia Bhd continues its diversification by
venturing into Ar-Rahnu, the Islamic pawnbroking business.
The postal group has entered into a 80:20 joint venture with
Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) to start
Ar-Rahnu in selected Pos branches.
The partnership will leverage Pos Malaysia’s extensive
network of more than 700 outlets nationwide to minimise
start-up and operating costs. At the same time, it will
leverage BMMB’s experience in pawnbroking-The Edge.
$1 = 3.1965 Malaysian ringgits