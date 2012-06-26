FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's KPJ sets aside $625.68 mln capex over 5 years-The Star
June 26, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's KPJ sets aside $625.68 mln capex over 5 years-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/nah98s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Gov’t in favour to export excess oil palm seeds-

Business Times

link.reuters.com/kah98s

----

Pos Malaysia Bhd continues its diversification by

venturing into Ar-Rahnu, the Islamic pawnbroking business.

The postal group has entered into a 80:20 joint venture with

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd (BMMB) to start

Ar-Rahnu in selected Pos branches.

The partnership will leverage Pos Malaysia’s extensive

network of more than 700 outlets nationwide to minimise

start-up and operating costs. At the same time, it will

leverage BMMB’s experience in pawnbroking-The Edge.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.1965 Malaysian ringgits

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
