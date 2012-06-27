FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's CIMB steps back from APH project-The Edge
#Financials
June 27, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's CIMB steps back from APH project-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The revival of the bunkering island project carried out by

Asia Petroleum Hub Sdn Bhd (APH) off Johor and funded by

CIMB Bank Bhd continued to encounter obstacles

with the bank withdrawing its support for a restructuring

scheme.

CIMB Bank’s withdrawal of support for the restructuring

was disclosed by Muhibbah Engineering Bhd to Bursa

Malaysia on Tuesday. The Marine engineering company is the

main subcontractor for the APH project and is owed $119.28

mln (381 million ringgit) for work done.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

The Bank of East Asia (BEA) dispelled speculation

that it plans to sell a 23.5 percent stake in Affin Holdings

Bhd, a development that pours cold water on

suggestions of a possible tie-up between the Armed Forces-

backed bank and the Hong Leong group.

BEA chairman and chief executive David Li said on

Tuesday that the Hong Kong-based bank in fact hopes to

increase its presence in Affin-The Edge.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.1942 Malaysian ringgits

