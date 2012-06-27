MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia's IGB to get $250.45 mln cash for expansion-Malaysian Reserve

Property developer IGB Corp Bhd (IGBS.KL> will receive
$250.45 mln (800 million ringgit) in cash after the
reduction of its stake in KrissAssets Holdings Bhd
, which it will use as capital for its soon-to-
be-listed IGB real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The figure is based on IGB Corp’s circular and was
confirmed by the company after several other figures were
quoted in the media.
The revival of the bunkering island project carried out by
Asia Petroleum Hub Sdn Bhd (APH) off Johor and funded by
CIMB Bank Bhd continued to encounter obstacles
with the bank withdrawing its support for a restructuring
scheme.
CIMB Bank’s withdrawal of support for the restructuring
was disclosed by Muhibbah Engineering Bhd to Bursa
Malaysia on Tuesday. The Marine engineering company is the
main subcontractor for the APH project and is owed $119.28
mln (381 million ringgit) for work done-The Edge.
The Bank of East Asia (BEA) dispelled speculation
that it plans to sell a 23.5 percent stake in Affin Holdings
Bhd, a development that pours cold water on
suggestions of a possible tie-up between the Armed Forces-
backed bank and the Hong Leong group.
BEA chairman and chief executive David Li said on
Tuesday that the Hong Kong-based bank in fact hopes to
increase its presence in Affin-The Edge.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
$1 = 3.1942 Malaysian ringgits