FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Palm oil firm TSH proposes merger with Pontian United-The Star
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Palm oil firm TSH proposes merger with Pontian United-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/xes98s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS;

Integrax wants to resume talks with Vale over port-The Star

link.reuters.com/tes98s

----

Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd is expected to

divest its 10 percent stake in AirAsia X Sdn Bhd to local

existing shareholders for more than $21 mln (66 million

ringgit).

This comes as Air Asia X, which easily qualifies as one

of the world’s few long-haul budget carriers, prepares for

listing at the end of this year.

----

Perisai mulls buying $210 mln drilling rig-Business Times

link.reuters.com/res98s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.