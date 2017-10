Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd was surprised

by CIMB Bank Bhd’s move to withdraw from

backing a restructuring scheme of troubled Asia

Petroleum Hub Sdn Bhd (APH), said its managing director

Mac Ngan Boo.

Mac said CIMB Bank’s withdrawal has brought Muhibbah

back to the drawing board to recover at least $125.02 mln

(399.5 million ringgit) owed to it for subcontract works

performed.

($1 = 3.1955 Malaysian ringgits)