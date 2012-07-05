MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia Airport says no cost increase for new KL airport-Malaysian Reserve

Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd has maintained
that construction cost for the Kuala Lumpur International
Airport 2 (KLIA2) in Sepang will remain at $1.24 bln
(3.9 billion ringgit) as previously announced, refuting
remarks by an AirAsia Bhd top official that it is
set to go up to $1.59 bln (5 billion ringgit).
“Whatevef we have announced, we stick to that,” an MAHB
official said when asked if there would be an upward
revision in the cost and further delays in completion.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
$1 = 3.1545 Malaysian ringgits