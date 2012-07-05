MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysia Airport says no cost increase for new KL airport-Malaysian Reserve

Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd has maintained

that construction cost for the Kuala Lumpur International

Airport 2 (KLIA2) in Sepang will remain at $1.24 bln

(3.9 billion ringgit) as previously announced, refuting

remarks by an AirAsia Bhd top official that it is

set to go up to $1.59 bln (5 billion ringgit).

“Whatevef we have announced, we stick to that,” an MAHB

official said when asked if there would be an upward

revision in the cost and further delays in completion.

