FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Gadang bags $284.6 mln mass rapid transit job-The Edge Financial Daily
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 6, 2012 / 12:56 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Gadang bags $284.6 mln mass rapid transit job-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gadang Holdings Bhd is likely to sign a contract

valued at almost 900 million ringgit ($284.6 million) with

Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) today.

The contract for Package V2 covers viaduct and

associated works from the Kota Damansara Station to the

Dataran Sunway Station.

”It is more or less concluded... The job is Gadang‘s.

The relevant parties are expected to sign the agreement

today (Friday),” said an executive familiar with the MRT

project on Thursday.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

UN report: Malaysia is Asia’s 5th favourite FDI destination-

Business Times

link.reuters.com/waz29s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.1625 Malaysian ringgit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.