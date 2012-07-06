MALAYSIA PRESS-Gadang bags $284.6 mln mass rapid transit job-The Edge Financial Daily

Gadang Holdings Bhd is likely to sign a contract
valued at almost 900 million ringgit ($284.6 million) with
Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) today.
The contract for Package V2 covers viaduct and
associated works from the Kota Damansara Station to the
Dataran Sunway Station.
”It is more or less concluded... The job is Gadang‘s.
The relevant parties are expected to sign the agreement
today (Friday),” said an executive familiar with the MRT
project on Thursday.
$1 = 3.1625 Malaysian ringgit