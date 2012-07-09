MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysian chipmakers see weak Q4 demand-The Star

Petra Energy Bhd is in talks with Canada-based
Coastal Energy Co on the prospect of participating
in the risk service contract (RSC) that Petroliam Nasional
Bhd (Petronas) has awarded to the latter for
marginal field developments locally.
”They’re [the talks] still at the preliminary stage,
there’s nothing to announce or confirm as yet, but the two
have certainly held talks,” said an executive in the oil and
gas (O&G) industry-The Edge
Malaysia’s Felda Global venturing into Africa next year-
The Star
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.