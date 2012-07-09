FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysian chipmakers see weak Q4 demand-The Star
#Energy
July 9, 2012

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysian chipmakers see weak Q4 demand-The Star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Petra Energy Bhd is in talks with Canada-based

Coastal Energy Co on the prospect of participating

in the risk service contract (RSC) that Petroliam Nasional

Bhd (Petronas) has awarded to the latter for

marginal field developments locally.

”They’re [the talks] still at the preliminary stage,

there’s nothing to announce or confirm as yet, but the two

have certainly held talks,” said an executive in the oil and

gas (O&G) industry-The Edge

----

Malaysia’s Felda Global venturing into Africa next year-

The Star

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not

vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
