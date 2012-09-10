FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Takaful Malaysia eyes UK property investments-Malaysian Reserve
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Takaful Malaysia eyes UK property investments-Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Bhd, a provider of general and family takaful, is on the threshold of investing in properties in the UK due to its better structured property leases and higher returns compared to similar investments locally.

The company is now a step closer towards setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Labuan International Offshore Financial Centre that will act as a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) to handle its overseas property investment.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

EPF to invest 2.5 bln rgt in UK, Australia assets-Business Times

link.reuters.com/was52t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.