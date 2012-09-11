FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Malaysia's anti-corruption agency probes Sabah plantation firms-The Edge
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 11, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Malaysia's anti-corruption agency probes Sabah plantation firms-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Officials of several plantation companies have been called for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding trhe commission’s investigation into native land acquisition in Sabah.

"There has not been any charge or anything substantial. They (MACC) were asking some questions, "said an executive of a plantation company when contacted. ---- PREVIOUS ITEMS: Malaysia Airline unit considering Bombardier for planes-Business Times link.reuters.com/jux52t ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.