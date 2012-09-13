FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-65 firms keen on 3.7 bln rgt water treatment job-Business Times
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-65 firms keen on 3.7 bln rgt water treatment job-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/gek62t

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Selangor state may hold separate polls-New Straits Times

Claiming that the electoral rolls in Selangor are “tainted”, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has said the state, under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat-led government, will not hold elections concurrently with the 13th general election if its held before the end of this year.

Anwar said the decision was made because the Election Commission (EC) had “failed to clean up the dubious electoral rolls in Selangor”. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.