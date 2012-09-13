MALAYSIA-PRESS-65 firms keen on 3.7 bln rgt water treatment job-Business Times

link.reuters.com/gek62t

Selangor state may hold separate polls-New Straits Times

Claiming that the electoral rolls in Selangor are “tainted”, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim has said the state, under the Parti Keadilan Rakyat-led government, will not hold elections concurrently with the 13th general election if its held before the end of this year.

Anwar said the decision was made because the Election Commission (EC) had “failed to clean up the dubious electoral rolls in Selangor”. ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.