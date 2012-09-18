FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Benalec in talks with foreign parties on Johor project-The Edge
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 18, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Benalec in talks with foreign parties on Johor project-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Benalec Holdings Bhd, which has the rights to reclaim land at the southern tip of Johor, is negotiating with several foreign “tank farm operators” to sell the first reclaimed parcel of 250 acres.

According to a financial executive familiar with the negotiations, the company is confident of closing a deal within the next few months and expects to commence reclamation works at Tanjung Piai, Johor, as early as the second half of 2013.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Sime Darby eyes Aussie, Singapore projects-Business Times

link.reuters.com/tac72t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.