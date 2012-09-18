MALAYSIA-PRESS-Benalec in talks with foreign parties on Johor project-The Edge

Benalec Holdings Bhd, which has the rights to reclaim land at the southern tip of Johor, is negotiating with several foreign “tank farm operators” to sell the first reclaimed parcel of 250 acres.

According to a financial executive familiar with the negotiations, the company is confident of closing a deal within the next few months and expects to commence reclamation works at Tanjung Piai, Johor, as early as the second half of 2013.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Sime Darby eyes Aussie, Singapore projects-Business Times

link.reuters.com/tac72t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.