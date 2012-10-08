FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Petronas eyes oil well exploration in Sri Lanka-Malaysian Reserve
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 8, 2012 / 1:40 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Petronas eyes oil well exploration in Sri Lanka-Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is considering oil well explorations off the shores of Sri Lanka, possibly near the Palk Straits and the Mannar Basin bordering India and the island state.

It is learnt that the government of Sri Lanka has invited Petronas, through the Malaysian government, to study and review the possibly of working together in exploiting oil and gas (O&G) resources in the straits and the Mannar basin.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

S Korean, French firms invest 2bln rgt in bio-tec h plant-Business Times

link.reuters.com/xuk23t

----

Axiata in Myanmar telecoms race-The Star

link.reuters.com/vuk23t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Reuters

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.