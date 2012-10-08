MALAYSIA-PRESS-Petronas eyes oil well exploration in Sri Lanka-Malaysian Reserve

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is considering oil well explorations off the shores of Sri Lanka, possibly near the Palk Straits and the Mannar Basin bordering India and the island state.

It is learnt that the government of Sri Lanka has invited Petronas, through the Malaysian government, to study and review the possibly of working together in exploiting oil and gas (O&G) resources in the straits and the Mannar basin.

