MALAYSIA-PRESS-Eversendai eyes 500 mln rgt local contracts-The Edge
October 10, 2012 / 1:05 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Eversendai eyes 500 mln rgt local contracts-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Structural steel construction company Eversendai Corp Bhd is confident of securing contracts worth 500 mln rgt ($162.84 mln) in Malaysia within the next few months, says executive chairman and group managing director AK Nathan.

”We will bring the experience we have gained overseas into the country and perhaps change the contruction approach itself.

”We have 1.7 bln rgt ($553.66 mln) worth of jobs in hand and we have bid for some 12 bln rgt ($3.91 bln) worth of jobs, which would last us three years.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Progress says more scrutiny on Petronas buy not unusual-BT

link.reuters.com/vax23t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

