FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Berjaya Land says turf club cost surges to 1 bln rgt-The Edge
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 15, 2012 / 12:55 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Berjaya Land says turf club cost surges to 1 bln rgt-The Edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Berjaya Land Bhd expects the construction cost for the new turf club in Sungai Tinggi, Selangor, to increase to 1 billion ringgit ($326.85 million) from 605 million ringgit previously due to the rising cost of building materials after years of delay in getting the necessary approvals from the state government.

The expected construction cost of 1 billion ringgit effectively translates into land cost of about 94 ringgit per square feet for the 244.79 acres in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur, that Berjaya Land is acquiring from Selangor Turf Club.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

AirAsia says scrapped Batavia Air deal not a setback-The Star

link.reuters.com/pys33t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com $1 = 3.0595 Malaysian ringgit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.