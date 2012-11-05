FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Shareholders likely to seek dividend at EGM-The Edge
November 5, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Shareholders likely to seek dividend at EGM-The Edge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KFC Holdings (M) Bhd’s minority shareholders may ask for a dividend payout at the company’s EGM today (Monday) in view of the delay in the privatisation of the company.

According to a business executive familiar with the matter, the privatisation was proposed on December 14 last year, and the country’s largest fast food operator has not declared dividends in the past few quarters.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

KNM Group expects to return to profitability this year-The Malaysian Reserve

KNM Group Bhd, which was in the red last year, appears to be turning the corner and is expected to move into the “path of profitability this year” with overseas venture beginning to kick in.

The one time darling of investors saw its share price plunge from the dizzying heights of 10 ringgit per share in 2008 to about 56 sen last Friday.

KNM chief financial officer Richard Voon said that as at July 2012, its orderbook stood at 5.1 billion ringgit ($1.67 billion), its waste to energy projects coming up to a total 2.8 billion ringgit ($917.28 million) and its core products accounting for the remaining 2.3 billion ringgit ($753.48 million)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 3.0525 Malaysian ringgits

