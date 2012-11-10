FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MALAYSIA-PRESS-Fernandes, partners to set up Epsom branch-Malaysian Reserve
November 10, 2012 / 1:21 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-MALAYSIA-PRESS-Fernandes, partners to set up Epsom branch-Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in third paragraph to “for-profit” from “non-profit”)

AirAsia Bhd chief executive Tony Fernandes and several partners have invested a a total of 150 million ringgit ($48.96 mln) to set up the Malaysian branch of English private secondary school Epsom College in Malaysia.

The school, which includes full boarding facilities, has begun enrollment for its first-term, in September 2013.

Fernandes, who is Epsom College chair of governors, AirAsia deputy chief executive officer Kamarudin Meranun, Plato Capital Sdn Bhd and Sesama Educaion Sdn Bhd director Kahlil Anwar Kamal are the partners for the for-profit venture.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Sime Darby chairman Musa Hitam retires from post-Business Times

link.reuters.com/hep83t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
