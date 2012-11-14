FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-MALAYSIA-PRESS-IMF's Lagarde urges Malaysia to speed up reforms-The edge
November 14, 2012

RPT-MALAYSIA-PRESS-IMF's Lagarde urges Malaysia to speed up reforms-The edge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde urged Malaysia to speed up its fiscal reforms and improve the allocation of public resources by revamping its subsidy and tax regimes to ensure economic stability.

In an interview, Lagarde singled out fiscal consolidation as a vital ingredient to sustained economic expansion against a backdrop of greater commodity price volatility and the still- unsettled situation in advanced economies.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

