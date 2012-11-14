RPT-MALAYSIA-PRESS-IMF's Lagarde urges Malaysia to speed up reforms-The edge

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde urged Malaysia to speed up its fiscal reforms and improve the allocation of public resources by revamping its subsidy and tax regimes to ensure economic stability.

In an interview, Lagarde singled out fiscal consolidation as a vital ingredient to sustained economic expansion against a backdrop of greater commodity price volatility and the still- unsettled situation in advanced economies.

----



----

