MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysian NGV in project funding talks-The Edge

Malaysian NGV Sdn Bhd (MNGV), which will be setting up 7 bln rgt ($2.30 bln) regasification plant in Johor, is in talks with Asian Development & Investment Bank Ltd to finance the mammoth project.

Its president and chief executive officer (CEO), Rahmat Ahmad, said the bank headquartered in Kuala Lumpur provides a varied list of professional services for oil producing countries in Asia.

“However, we are also negotiating with other local banks (to finance the project),” he told the Edge Financial Daily on the financing aspect of Malaysia’s biggest clean energy project.

MNGV will locate the plant on a 40-acre piece of land in the Tanjung Langsat Port Complex, within the Iskandar Regional Development Authority’s (IRDA) jurisdiction.-The Edge

