FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Integrax still in talks with Brazil's Vale on transshipment port - The Edge Financial Daily
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 9, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Integrax still in talks with Brazil's Vale on transshipment port - The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Integrax Bed, a port operator based in Lumpur, has not abandoned discussions for a possible tie-up with Brazilian miner Vale International SA.

Integrax executive director Atman Shah Mod Yousfi said for the last six months the port operator has been busy with its engagement with Teenage National Bed due to the expansion of its power plant in Manjung, Perak.

He described the negotiations with Vale as a long process and something that would open up more opportunities.

-------

Previous: r.reuters.com/jaj35v

---------

Previous: link.reuters.com/haj35v

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.