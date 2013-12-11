FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Malaysia Building Society to use part of rights issue for expansion - Business Times
#Financials
December 11, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Malaysia Building Society to use part of rights issue for expansion - Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/new35v

-------- Previous story: Sumatec Resources Bhd, which has been appointed operator of Rakushechnoye oil and gas field in Kazakhstan, will charge the oil field owner Markmore Energy (Labuan) Ltd a total fee of $45 million from 2014 to 2017 and a projected amount of $32.8 million per annum from 2017 onwards.

As part of the agreement it signed with Markmore yesterday, Sumatec is required to deliver a minimum requirement of 120 million standard cubic feet of gas (MMSCF) per day to an off-taker starting early 2017. Markmore is the owner of the concession and sub surface user rights for the Rakuschechnoye Field through its 100 percent subsidiary, CaspiOilGas LLP.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
