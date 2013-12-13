FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2013 / 2:06 AM / 4 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-KLIA2 may miss airport opening deadline - The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The 4 billion ringgit ($1.24 billion) Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), which is slated for a May 2, 2014 opening, may not meet its completion deadline due to construction issues at the main areas of the airport, sources familiar with the matter said.

Malaysia Airports Holding officials did not reply to the Edge Financial Daily’s queries regarding the matter as at press time yesterday.

--------------------------------------------

Previous story: link.reuters.com/qum45v

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 3.2295 Malaysian ringgits

