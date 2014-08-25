FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Medical devices sub-sector to see jobs double by 2020-Business Times
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 25, 2014 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Medical devices sub-sector to see jobs double by 2020-Business Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, August 25 (Reuters) - bit.ly/1wpUJEC

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Nearly 200 MAS crew members resigned after jet disasters-The Edge

Almost 200 Malaysia Airline System Bhd (MAS) crew members have resigned notably after the double airline tragedies involving MH17 and MH370.

Malaysia Airline System Employees Union secretary-general Abdul Malek Ariff said they were down to only about 3,000 cabin crew staff now. “Some are afraid to fly. There is nothing we can do about this. They have developed some kind of fear and we hope that over time, they will be back to normal,” he said.

In a statement to The Edge, MAS said that the total number of resignations from January to July this year was 186 and not 500 as some have alleged.

“Following the MH17 incident, there was a spike in crew resignations, but the number has now decreased to routinely expected levels.”

“Many cited family pressure as the reason for their resignation due to the MH17 and MH370 tragedies. At present, the resignation rate at MAS is less than 5 percent which is way below the industry norm,” it said.

-The Edge Financial Daily

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.