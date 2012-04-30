FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA PRESS-Share swap off, MAS to raise RM3bil in bonds-The Edge Malaysia
April 30, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Share swap off, MAS to raise RM3bil in bonds-The Edge Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The controversial share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd and Tune Air Sdn Bhd in respect of their partial shareholding in Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd respectively is off, say sources. The move is seen as Putrajaya giving in to the pressure piled on by the unions at MAS, they add.

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Bumi Armada Bhd’s private placement was met with a lukewarm response as investors mulled its future prospects and the timing of having such exercise less than one year after its IPO in July last year.

----

Tycoon T Ananda Krishnan’s trouble in Indonesia and India are proving to be serious distractions. But that’s not stopping the corporate consolidation sweeping through his diverse business empire.

---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

