MALAYSIA PRESS-Khazanah plans S$7b project in Singapore-Business Times

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

‘Probe assault on journalists’-The Star

----

Felda’s IPO can fetch as high as 18 times PE: Analysts-theSun

----

International group raises concerns on polls system-theSun

----

A sovereign wealth investment firm from the Middle East is said to be among the interested parties eyeing Perdana Petroleum Bhd ’s 26.9 percent stake in Petra Energy Bhd , according to sources privy to the matter.

----

Malaysia’s second richest man, Ananda Krishnan, is looking to re-list his pay-TV flagship Astro All Asia Networks plc without its overseas operations on Bursa Malaysia, sources say.

----

The controversial share swap between Khazanah Nasional Bhd of their partial shareholding in Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) and AirAsia Bhd respectively is off, say sources. The move is seen as Putrajaya giving in to the pressure piled on by the unions at MAS, they add.

----

Bumi Armada Bhd ’s private placement was met with a lukewarm response as investors mulled its future prospects and the timing of having such exercise less than one year after its IPO in July last year.

----

Tycoon T Ananda Krishnan’s trouble in Indonesia and India are proving to be serious distractions. But that’s not stopping the corporate consolidation sweeping through his diverse business empire.

---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.