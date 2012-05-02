MALAYSIA PRESS-Prasarana says Posco 'best candidate'-Business Times

link.reuters.com/zyz87s

---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

Bina Puri eyes China coal mine-The Star link.reuters.com/xyz87s ---- MISC cuts 1,400 jobs-The Sun link.reuters.com/vyz87s ---- Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd's (FGVH) indicative share price of 4.65 ringgit ($1.54) a share, as well as a price earnings (PE) multiple of 13 times, is attractive and expected to attract good interest from investors, according to analysts - The Malaysian Reserve. ---- Private equity firm Navis Capital Investment Ltd said its 1.714 ringgit ($0.57) per share offer to privatise SEG International Bhd is fair-The Edge Financial Daily ---- The RHB banking group and the OSK group are close to completing their merger, which will largely feature the exchange of shares in a deal that could price OSK's investment banking arm at around 2.2 times book value, corporate executive close to the transaction said - The Edge Financial Daily ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.