MALAYSIA PRESS-Tenaga Nasional names Azman Mohd as new chief executive officer, president-Business Times

---- PREVIOUS ITEMS

The Indonesian parliament is reportedly considering a new law that would result in the capping of foreign ownership in banks in the republic to a mere 50 percent-The Malaysian Reserve.

---- The Felda group’s acquisition of Robert Kuok’s sugar business in 2009 has given the impending listing of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGVHB) considerable boost with the unit contributing 30.7 percent to its group revenue for financial year ended December 31, second to the plantations business’ 44 percent-The Edge Financial Daily.

---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.