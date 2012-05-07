FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysian builder MMC Corp looking to relist Malakoff-Business Times
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 7, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA PRESS-Malaysian builder MMC Corp looking to relist Malakoff-Business Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

link.reuters.com/qat97s

---- PREVIOUS ITEMS Claims rise to more than $269.56 million for Bakun dam- The Edge Financial Daily State-owned Sarawak Hidro Sdn Bhd, the chief promoter of the problem-plagued Bakun hydroelectric dam, is faced with claims of more than $269.56 million (820 million ringgit), raising the cost of what already ranks as one of the country's most expensive infrastructure undertakings. ---- Crest Builder JV wins $460 million development project - The Star link.reuters.com/gat97s ---- KFC Malaysia and QSR buyout close to fruition-The Star link.reuters.com/fat97s ---- NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgit

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.