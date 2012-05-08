FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MALAYSIA-PRESS-AA Anthony in management buyout talks with Multi-Purpose-The Edge Financial Daily
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 8, 2012 / 1:32 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-AA Anthony in management buyout talks with Multi-Purpose-The Edge Financial Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AA Anthony Sdn Bhd’s management led by Lim Tiong Chin is negotiating a management buyout (MBO) for the Penang-based stockbroker with its parent Multi-Purpose Holdings Bhd , financial executive involved in the corporate plan said.

---- PREVIOUS ITEMS The Star Malaysian Rubber Board eyes $491.40 million development project. link.reuters.com/pyw97s ---- Malaysia's Bumi Armada unit bags $65 million Mexican charter job-Business Times link.reuters.com/hyw97s ---- Bose to set up Asian-Pacific facility in Malaysia next year - Business Times link.reuters.com/gyw97s ---- Felda Global unit's Q1 net profit rises to $21.75 million - Business Times link.reuters.com/cyw97s ----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

$1 = 3.0525 Malaysian ringgit

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.