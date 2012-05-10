FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Malaysia's Hartalega records higher net profit of $65.79 million-The Malaysian Reserve
May 10, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

MALAYSIA-PRESS-Malaysia's Hartalega records higher net profit of $65.79 million-The Malaysian Reserve

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Synthetic glove manufacturer Hartelega Holdings Bhd recorded a higher net profit of $65.66 million (201.6 million ringgit) in its financial year ended March 31, 2012, compared to $61.98 million (190.3 million ringgit a year ago. Its revenue increased by a higher rate of 26.7 percent to $303.26 million (931.08 million ringgit) in the 12-month period compared to $239.36 million (734.9 million ringgit) previously.

$1 = 3.0703 Malaysian ringgit

